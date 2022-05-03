Kanye West designed hoodies, eye masks, and more for Future’s new album

Following the release of his ninth studio album I Never Liked You, Future has released a collection of accompanying merch designed by Kanye West and DONDA. The goods are up for pre-order now, with orders coming to a close later this week.

As expected from a Ye product in 2022, the pieces are minimal and militaristic. Boxy fits, washed-out fabrics, graphics, and text you have to squint to read all appear across a set of hoodies, long-sleeve T-shirts, and accessories.

Donda/Epic Records Donda/Epic Records Donda/Epic Records

Back to the basics — Starting with the tops, the hoodies come in either dark gray or red. The front feature an elegant “I never liked you” in sans serif, while the back of the darker iteration gets printed with the logo for Future’s Freebandz record label A black long-sleeve is adorned with images of Future on the chest and back, as well as other snippets on the sleeves.

On the accessory front, the capsule includes two soft denim hats — each in the same red or dark gray — that sport the album’s title in embroidery. Kanye’s influence is also clear with the black Freebandz logo face mask that’s only lightly perforated for breathability. The rapper, who was featured in the song “KEEP IT BURNIN” off the album, wore a similar mask in the music video and throughout his public appearances last year. Dark gray socks feature the Freebandz logo, and for the fans who love the creative direction of the album’s cover, a red satin eye mask reads “I never liked you.”

Donda/Epic Records Donda/Epic Records Donda/Epic Records Donda/Epic Records Donda/Epic Records Donda/Epic Records

Keep friends close and their concert merch closer — Future and Kanye are long-time collaborators, and Future was credited as an executive producer for Kanye’s DONDA 2. While Kanye is featured on a song and music video in I Never Liked You, maybe even playing a part behind the scenes, the rapper long been the king of music merch. He’s spending time cooking up for other artists these days, including Pusha T’s recent It’s Almost Dry merch capsule.

You can shop Future and Kanye’s I Never Liked You merch collection now until 12 a.m. ET Thursday, May 5, via Future’s website. Prices range from $38 to $142, with shipping slated for 11 to 12 weeks — a con for those who never liked waiting.