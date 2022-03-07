Gap taps Dapper Dan to rework its iconic logo hoodie

Gap has tapped a number of creatives for its spring campaign, which celebrates American style. Included in the lineup are supermodel Shalom Harlow, non-binary and trans-visibility artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and legendary designer Dapper Dan — the latter of which has reworked some of Gap’s signature pieces to coincide with the campaign launch.

There may be no better example of American fashion than Dapper Dan: His work in the late ‘80s and ‘90s laid the foundation for hip hop-inspired style, modifying traditional luxury products to create new pieces centered around logos and bold silhouettes. Known as the “king of knock-offs,” the Harlem designer faced a slew of copyright infringement lawsuits from designer brands, only to have them later partner with his namesake label later on: In 2018, Dapper Dan opened an invitation-only atelier with Gucci in a joint venture, with the luxury company supplying fabrics for his new creations. The designer doesn’t just embody American style — he helped influence what it is today.

Keeping it classic — For Gap, Dapper Dan created a limited-edition version of the brand’s beloved arch logo hoodie, which now reads “DAP” to nod to the designer’s legacy of reworking labels. The sweatshirt arrives in a salmon color, accented by navy lettering, and is modeled by none other than Dan himself.

Other pieces in the upcoming collection are equally reminiscent of classic American style. Khaki shorts, as well as tapered and wide leg khakis, are shown off alongside ‘90s loose-fit denim. Gap notes in a press release that 100 percent of the denim and khakis are made through Washwell, Gap’s water saving program that uses at least 20 percent less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods.

Varsity sweaters, vintage-inspired hoodies, oversized parkas, and classic pocket tees all see pops of color — similar to Dan’s hoodie – yet focus on neutrals for a more versatile look. Each is modeled by individuals that have committed themselves to social justice, environmentalism, women’s rights and more, furthering progressive change in America.

What makes America great — “As a brand rooted in modern American optimism, we celebrate what it means to be your true self today,” Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing, said in a press release. “This campaign is an honest reflection of individuals shaping culture by embracing their own paths — not what has been historically or traditionally defined for them, but what they define to be true for themselves. The campaign captures these creators pioneering a more inclusive, accepting world and putting their own distinctive stamp on American style.”

The comprehensive campaign debuts on March 8, while Dapper Dan’s hoodie will drop on March 10 at 4 p.m. ET. Limited stock of the sweatshirt will be available on Gap’s website, perhaps giving fellow Gap partner Kanye West a run for his money.