Gap is turning its classic logo hoodies into rare NFTs you can buy

After securing the attention of hypebeasts with mega-collaboration Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, Gap is expanding its clout online with an NFT collection titled “Threads.” The digital experience allows people to snatch up both real and blockchain versions of Gap’s signature hoodie, reimagined by Brandon Sines, the artist behind character Frank Ape.

“Gap has always been at the intersection of music, art and culture, so we are excited about this growth opportunity in the digital space with artists like Brandon Sines,” Chris Goble, Chief Product Officer and General Manager of Gap North America, said in a statement. The brand joins other mainstream labels getting in on the NFT hype, although Gap has opted to deploy its NFTs on Tezos, an open source blockchain, in an effort to be more eco-friendly. According to a press release, Tezos uses a more energy-efficient approach to secure its network, allowing it to operate with minimal energy consumption and a low carbon footprint.

Play to win — To “gamify” its collection — and further fuel desire for the limited edition cyber apparel — each of Gap’s hoodie NFTs has been sorted by exclusivity, labeled by markers like “Common” and “Rare.” The brand hopes to encourage customers to collect as many NFTs as possible, offering the most ardent supporters the opportunity to purchase “Epic”-level NFTs, which include limited edition digital art by Sines and a physical Gap x Frank Ape by Sines hoodie.

Gap’s “Common” hoodies Gap

All hoodie NFTs are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prices begin around $8.30 and reach up to $415, rivaling the value (and exclusivity) of Gap’s Yeezy hoodies, which are reselling for up to $235. Still, an NFT from the Ye-backed brand isn’t out of the question — when asked about the possibility, a Gap spokesperson told Highsnobiety, “We do not have anything to announce at this time.” Additional digital experiences, developed “in partnership with culture shapers,” are planned for the future, the brand stated in a press release.

Get ready — Gap’s digital collectibles are available beginning January 13, with the “Common” level on sale first. Additional NFTs rated “Rare” and “Epic” launch later on January 15 and January 19, respectively, while a “One-of-a-kind” auction starts on January 24, finishing off the Threads collection.