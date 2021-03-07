Get one of Nike's most stylish tech jackets for 54% off

If you're like us, you love your shoes and probably meticulously plan outfits to fit with those kicks. This is why when we saw Nike offering a few sweet jackets and hoodies at huge discounts, we jumped at the opportunity.

While fleece streetwear weather is almost behind us and warmer months are just around the corner, Nike Tech Essentials hooded jacket for only $73 is still a good investment for the spring. That's 54 percent off its usual $160 price tag and it comes in three colors (all on sale), but the Sequoia green has the best price.

Nike

Comfort & movement — This is a medium-light jacket with a jersey fabric lining on the inside. Meaning it's enough to keep you warm, but it won't be too hot or stiff, either. Perfect as a top layer while out for a jog or a decent base layer when it really gets cold.

The water-repellent fabric keeps you dry, and the double-stitched zipper chest pocket should keep gadgets like a phone safe and try too.

Nike

It might be a nitpick, but I love the fact that the chest pocket is zippered while the regular pockets are open. There's nothing worse than trying to shove cold hands into zippered pockets. Basically, this Nike Tech Essentials jacket has my name all over it.

Many people either love or hate jackets with a hoodie, but having that extra option certainly doesn't hurt if it starts raining. Not into working out? Not a problem, Nike's tech jackets are a good way to get started on your techwear aesthetic.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.