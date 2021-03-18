Get ready for summer with 50% off one of Adidas’ most breathable sneakers

With the warm summer months right around the corner, training shoes that can breathe a bit should be a top priority. Plus, you’re probably dying to get outside just like we are.

Super breathable — The Adidas ClimaCool Vento shoes are some of the comfiest shoes I’ve ever owned, for a few different reasons. First off, the open-hole mesh design on the upper body allows for better breathability and you’ll feel more airflow while running. Not only does this keep you cool during a run or workout, but if you’re one for stinky feet, it’ll help with unwanted odors.

And while you’ll either love or hate the design on the bottom, those chunky outsoles should give you more grip and stability, not to mention a unique design on your foot. The shoes normally run you $140, but Champ Sports has the cloud white Adidas ClimaCool Vento for just $67. That’s over 50 percent off when you use coupon code “25LUCKY”.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

The Adidas Vento Summer shoes weigh a cool 12 ounces, and you’ll be happy to hear that these are made from Primegreen. That’s what Adidas calls its “high-performance recycled material” for shoes.

Adidas

Personally, I like the chunky yet sleek appearance, which makes these noticeable without being too loud, if you know what I mean.