Ghostly’s ‘indestructible,’ recycled, waterproof backpack is here for you

Electronic music house Ghostly is getting an indestructible backpack to call its own. It’s the kind of thing that would be perfect for toting around the most beautiful SNES ever — Ghostly’s earlier work with console-maker Analogue, the Super Nt.

In collaboration with Dsptch, the label is releasing an everyday pack made with sailing-grade polyester. The minimalist, black silhouette is based on the San Francisco brand’s forthcoming Ridgepack and adds zipper pulls in Ghostly’s signature shade of purple. It comes with an internal pocket for your laptop and a convenient zippered pocket specifically for your keys and other items that call for quick access.

Ghostly’s backpack is made using a 100-percent recycled polyester and film from NorthPak that was originally created for boat sails. If it can handle the rigors of open waters, surely it can take on your day-to-day life — whatever the weather throws at you.

Ghostly Ghostly Ghostly Ghostly

More on Dsptch — Dsptch has been around for 11 years, and it began by making camera straps out of a desire for something durable but minimalist and unbranded. An eager audience prompted Dsptch to expand into accessories, cases, and finally the bags that’s it’s known best for today.

Durability remains the brand’s focus above all, and its products are intended to last for a lifetime. Google, Leica, and the denim specialists 3sixteen all count themselves among fans and have partnered with Dsptch for collaborative releases. The bags are the sort of low-frills, high-return purchase that tech bros love — and Jordan Brand, too, has turned to the reliable bag makers.

Ghostly — whose roster includes Matthew Dear, Phantogram, and Com Truise — says it’s been discussing a collaboration with Dsptch as far back as 2014. Seven years later, it’s finally come to fruition. And there won’t be any more suspense for their bag’s release.