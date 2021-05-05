Ghostly and Timex made a glow-in-the-dark watch for electronic music heads

Unless you’re obsessed with status symbols, Timex makes every bit of the timepieces you could possibly need. There’s no better return for you dollar on a watch, which makes it an ideal partner for the indie record label Ghostly.

After releasing an “indestructible” backpack earlier this year, is back with another utilitarian piece to subtly show your support for the electronic music label. The two brands have collaborated on Timex’s Allied 40mm, a diving watch that’s affordable as it is sleek.

Ghostly’s signature shade of purple is almost nowhere to be seen on the timepiece, appearing only on the crown in normal conditions and on the dial’s glow-in-the-dark marking when cast in the shadows. “Ghostly International” circles the dial, the label’s ghost logo also appears in tiny form just beneath the “12.”

We love subtle — If you think electronic music-related accessories, the first thing that comes to mind is kandi, the purposefully tacky bracelets traded amongst concert-goers. Ghostly’s Timex provides a much more understated way to wear your love of the genre, a decision label founder Sam Valenti IV explained in a press release.

“We wanted to lend our purple brand color and our Ghostly Gothic font to infuse the watch with our character, but the watch is meant to blend in,” Valenti said. “It is hopefully a watch people can wear with anything and maybe keeps your phone out of a sight a little while longer.

The specs — The 40mm watch comes in a low lead brass with a matte black finish. And if you’re interested in precise measurements, the Ghostly Allied has a 20mm width with a height of 11mm. A black fabric strap with leather trim will keep it affixed to your wrist, and it’ll remain waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. Rounding out the features is a light-up dial, which is much less bothersome in the dark than checking your phone for the time.

Ghostly and Timex’s Allied will release tomorrow through the former’s website as of right now. It’ll only set you back $99, as good of a deal as any for Timex’s ever-reliable timepieces.