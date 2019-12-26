Go full tactical goth with Rick Owens’ new bodybag jumpsuit

Rick Owens is here to unlock your inner tactical goth with a new bodybag jumpsuit. Perfect for rappelling through a window while listening to Morrissey, the piece was made in Italy with black stretch cotton canvas and tonal grained calfskin leather panels.

More on the design — Silver hardware features throughout in the elongated central zipper, buttons galore, and eyelet vents. In addition to two pockets at the waist, four more compartments will have you ready for whatever the day throws at you — say, if you’ve got to secure intelligence at 6 and hit goth night at 9.