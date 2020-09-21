GOAT and Michael B. Jordan are raffling off rare, movie-themed sneakers

The worlds of charity and sneakers are coming together again, now thanks to Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed) and GOAT. On Monday, the streetwear shopping app revealed a collaboration with the renowned actor and producer for a great cause, which will give people the chance to win five exclusive, one-of-a-kind pairs that have been customized by the Shoe Surgeon. Each pair features unique designs inspired by Jordan's favorite films, such as Casino, Coming to America, Last Dragon, Nightmare Before Christmas, and Sandlot.

With tickets starting at $5, the raffle for these will be open on GOAT's app and site through September 27. All proceeds are going to be donated to GirlTrek, the largest health nonprofit for Black women and girls in the U.S. — so, even if you lose, it's still a win for everyone involved.

Vibes on all five — As far as the sneakers go, the Shoe Surgeon definitely didn't hold back when bringing Jordan's movie-theme vision to life, including on two pairs of... well, what else but Air Jordans, the iconic signature shoes from the Michael Jordan without a "B" in his name. Custom sneakers can often be over-the-top and outright cringe, but thankfully these five silhouettes from the MBJ and the Shoe Surgeon are stunning and just the right amount of fun. The best pairs are, without a doubt, the "Casino" AJ1 and "Coming to America" AJ4 (pictured above and below, respectively) — not only because those are classic Jordan models, but the materials and details paying homage to the films that inspired them are subtle, loud, and impeccable all the same time.

Not to be ignored are the "Sandlot" Converse All-Star Chuck Taylor, the "Last Dragon" Nike Air Force 1 low, and the "Nightmare Before Christmas" Nike Air Trainer Max 91, all of which are charming in their own way and are worthy of becoming part of anyone's sneaker collection.

Air Jordan 4 "Coming to America." GOAT

For GirlTrek — "I’ve loved sneakers since I was a kid and there are so many people in the sneaker community that inspire me,” said Michael B. Jordan about the partnership with GOAT and Shoe Surgeon. "Coming up at a time where I couldn’t afford all these kicks, I would use my imagination to think about what my sneaker would look like if I had a chance to build it. Knowing that designing a pair of kicks has always been something I wanted to do, my best friend Sterling Brim introduced me to the Shoe Surgeon who provided me with an opportunity to combine my passion for sneakers and film and design some incredible sneakers inspired by some of my favorite movies."

More importantly, he added, the goal with this project is to bring awareness a health movement designed to help African-American women, a cause Jordan said is "close to me and my family." The raffle is live now and will run through September 27 at 11:59PM PT — all you need to enter is a GOAT account and $5 for each ticket you wish to purchase. And if you want to increase your chances, and benefit GirlTrek even more along the way, GOAT says you can buy as many raffle tickets as you want, though keep in mind the pairs are all a U.S. size 10.5 men's. Hey, if they don't fit you, you could always resell them on GOAT?

Converse All-Star Chuck Taylor "Sandlot." GOAT

Air Force 1 low "Last Dragon." GOAT