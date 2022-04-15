Sneaker resale platform GOAT is a now a shirt sponsor for PSG

Sneaker and streetwear res GOAT is now the official sleeve sponsor for Paris Saint Germain. The two signed a multi-year global partnership that will not only boost GOAT’s notoriety among soccer fans, but also give it promotional rights on all training, warm-up, and game apparel for the French soccer club.

Best foot forward — While the PSG and GOAT’s deal is now in effect, the latter’s logo won’t appear on jerseys until the beginning of next season. Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of GOAT Group, said in the press release that the pairing will play on each other’s strengths “with innovative collaborations in the months and years to come.”

Specific terms regarding the financial and technical details of the partnership haven’t been announced, though Bloomberg reported it could be worth approximately $50 million. The new partnership follows a four-year Jordan Brand deal that began in 2018 and ends this year, which saw the Jumpman logo appear on the pitch for the very first time.

PSG has lent its name and athletes to a couple of previous collaborations, including Dior’s off-field suit, a Stüssy jersey, and a fluorescent jersey inspired by an Air Jordan sneaker. Jordan Brand’s exclusive three-year deal with PSG expired this year after a one-year extension, so it looks like GOAT jumped in at just the right moment.

On Instagram, the two previewed what the partnership will look like, although it’s worth noting the jerseys are a mockup as next year’s kits have yet to be revealed. “GOAT” branding will also cover PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, and you should be able to purchase new jerseys within the next few months. With Lionel Messi on the team, PSG can now boast two GOATs.