Grailed caters to sneakerheads with ‘Sole Supply’ shopping experience

Online marketplace Grailed is home to men’s streetwear, designer goods, and sneakers, but will soon be expanding its services through a new shopping experience in partnership with 2020 Footwear Designer of the year, Salehe Bembury. Dubbed “Sole Supply,” the launch celebrates the creative forces and community of collectors behind sneaker culture today, while also offering deals on coveted sneakers.

Grailed is joining a movement in which brands are catering to their consumers — rather than profits. The pandemic has stunted sneaker communities, restricting social interactions to social media and other online platforms, and big names like Nike and Adidas don’t really leave room for discussion. But where they lack, platforms like Grailed are stepping up.

Behind the sneaker scenes — When the campaign kicks off on May 24, Bembury will offer up pieces from his personal collection, including rare and one-off styles from Supreme, Kith, Nike, Chinatown Market, and more. On May 27, the sneaker icon will also offer insights into his creative process — just in case you’re planning on designing your own shoes or looking to get the scoop on his next move.

Bembury on his inspiration. Grailed

“I’m excited to team up with Grailed again to celebrate the diverse tastes and perspectives of its passionate community of sneaker enthusiasts,” Bembury said to Input. “As a designer, I’m always looking for sources of community, which is why it’s always empowering to see like-minded folks on Grailed coming together to create a hub for discovery and connection.”

To celebrate that like-minded community, Grailed will further dive into the backstories of its most prominent sneaker collectors, while also giving users the opportunity to create their own collection with the sale of rare sneaker styles. Ranging from new releases to vintage grails, users will have plenty of silhouettes to choose from.

“On one side, we have the sneaker collectors and sellers, and we’re shining the spotlight on a few of their stories and epic collections. On the other side, we have one of the most interesting designers in the game, Salehe Bembury, who’s talking about his inspiration and his creative process,” Matthew Eberhart, VP of Marketing for Grailed, told Input. “The thing that ties them all together is this shared obsession with style and the desire to share that obsession with the world.”

Christian Sanchez is just one of the collectors speaking at the event. Grailed

An Off-White offering — Amidst the shopping and learning, sneakerheads have the chance to walk away with some free gear, too. Celebrating the “Sole Supply” launch, Grailed will be giving away a pair of Off-White Jordan Vs — one of Virgil Abloh’s most notorious sneaker homages. One lucky Grailed member will walk away with the shoes (in a few business days, to allow for shipping).

“Everything we do is focused on creating a platform for the buyers and sellers in our community to connect with one another around style. With the ‘Sole Supply’ campaign, we’re focusing on that connection as it exists in sneaker culture,” added Eberhart.

Those interested in joining the Grailed community for the event, or to bond with like-minded sneaker enthusiasts, can visit the brand’s website to learn more. If all you’re eyeing are the Off-White Jordan Vs — we don’t blame you — check out the giveaway on this section of the Grailed site. The winner will be announced June 4, but if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to score additional heat during the Grailed event.