Gucci and 100 Thieves made a backpack for (super rich) gamers

100 Thieves is a video game-centric clothing brand that first came on our radar last year when it released every item it’s ever made on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And thanks to a new collaboration with Gucci, its spot is set to get a whole lot hotter.

The Italian luxury house has partnered with 100 Thieves to create the most opulent backpack for gamers you’ll ever see. The $2,500 backpack is made out of a more sustainable nylon that’s resistant to light, heat, and rain.

Beyond it being made in collaboration with 100 Thieves, however, it’s unclear exactly what makes this a “gaming” backpack, as the product description warns against keeping “heavy products that may affect the shape of the bag. This would appear to rule out storing a console and perhaps even a laptop, and the listing makes no mention about how exactly it serves even one need of gamers.

Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci

Gucci’s gotten really into gaming — While partnering with Gucci is a major coming out moment for 100 Thieves, the high-fashion label has already aligned itself with gaming. Last year brought a Pokémon Go capsule and $1,600 eSports watch as the wider luxury sector has increasingly targeted the lucrative world of gamers.

Each of the backpacks comes as a numbered edition of only 200 pieces made. Within that number are five different color options consisting of red, blue, orange, black, and grey. The “GG” monogram-nylon is made from regenerated materials and can be further recycled, while the black leather trim comes from a tanning process intended to reduce its environmental footprint. Recycled brass alloys are also used for the hardware, while the ribbon trim, cord, plastic buckles, and polyester thread used for sewing are all made from recycled materials.

A single zippered pocket sits inside the primary buckled compartment, while three additional snap-enclosure pockets appear on the backpack’s exterior. These could be good for, like, controllers or cables — but you may just need another bag for all your gaming needs.

Gucci and 100 Thieves’ limited edition backpack is available on the former’s website now, where you’ll need to create an account in order to purchase. Even though the apparent lack of functionality makes this one of the more brazen attempts at cashing in on gamers, we do have to admit the bag is at least pretty.