Gucci's $8,300 guitar case couldn't come at a worse time

Last week, I touted Chanel's handbag-inspired AirPods cases as a luxury accessory ill-suited for the recession. Little did I know a new music-oriented accessory would arrive to make a tiny quilted leather case seem like a modest purchase by comparison.

Gucci has released a monogram-covered guitar case for the eye-popping price of $8,300. Supposedly tied to creative director Alessandro Michele's love for music and travel, the hardshell case is lined with velvet to house a guitar that could not be played enough to warrant the cost. Besides Harry Styles, Michele's muse, who in the world would this Gucci guitar case be appropriate for? I'm picturing a painfully lame finance bro bringing his guitar out of it for a harrowing cover of "Wonderwall."

Ssense

What's in the cost? — The canvas leather case with grained leather trim features a stitched "GG" monogram, as well as studded detailing throughout. Made in Italy, it also features a leather hinged handle for carrying and bumper studs for whenever you find a surface clean enough to set it down on. Inside, it comes with a leather logo flag for umm, panache, and a leather support strap for whichever guitar you decide to put inside. The central logo, too, is stamped onto the leather.

Ssense