Gucci’s butt plug necklace is here to make sex toys high fashion

Gucci’s Love Parade show revived cinematic style, debuting marabou-trimmed robes, ten-gallon hats, and celebrity appearances from Macaulay Culkin, Phoebe Bridgers, Jared Leto, and more. Presented in an equally flamboyant fashion on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard, the collection arrived weeks after other designers’ presentations — and accordingly, left a mark with over-the-top styles and accessories.

Modeled by Gucci’s first runway plus-sized models, feathered robes and silk slips balanced between the line of old Hollywood glamour and bedroom styles; latex tops, over-the-elbow leather gloves, and thigh-high tights leaned towards the latter. It was the smallest part of Gucci’s presentation, however, that left the biggest impression. According to the designer brand, sex toys make for hot jewelry.

Making a statement — As looks exposed underlying lingerie and leather nipple pasties, models clutched what looked like rosaries in their fists — a closer look revealed the silver accessories were actually anal bead chains. Buttplug necklaces and vaginal pendants made the kinky theme more apparent, although it’s unclear who the pieces were designed for (other than BDSM enthusiasts and perhaps Rihanna). It’s also worth asking whether Gucci’s sensual offerings are actually, well, functional — perhaps that would help justify their massive pricetag, yet to be revealed.

Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci

Creative director Alessandro Michele has always been a provocateur; Gucci’s recent Aria collection included leather harnesses — a play on the label’s equestrian origins — as well as leather whips and copies of Sigmund Freud’s Three Contributions to the Theory of Sex. Yet luxury butt plugs may be too much for Gucci’s affluent demographic, and the pieces are unlikely to make an appearance in shop windows. Perhaps like real, useful sex toys, the jewelry will be made to order — to ensure the perfect fit.

Is sex toy jewelry on the rise? — After the pandemic (whenever that is), many speculate the return of the roaring ‘20s; months of quarantine and social life restrictions giving way to frivolity and decadence. There will be “loosening of sexual mores,” writes the Associated Press, while The Guardian predicts a “sexplosion.” Gucci is simply keeping up with the demands of the people, even if those demands are typically reserved for private spaces.

While the thought of sex toy jewelry going mainstream seems far-fetched, we’re entering a new era of promiscuse freedom — jewelry brands like Crave and Bijoux Indiscrets already sell vibrators disguised as necklaces; butt plug necklaces may be tame in a few years. Just make sure to style accordingly, and establish a safe word.