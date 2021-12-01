Following their landmark first collaboration this time last year, Gucci and The North Face have reunited for a second capsule of luxurious, ‘70s-tinged outdoor gear.

The formula remains the same this time around, although there’s little room for complaints when the first collection was such a runaway hit. Floral, landscape, and logo-heavy prints appear across a range of goods that expand upon The North Face’s typical outdoor offerings to include tracksuits and dresses. There’s also knitwear in retro shades of orange and brown, while staple winter outerwear in solid colors invoke original patterns from the early days of the Berkeley, California-born outfitter.

As you should expect from Gucci’s involvement, the collection is markedly expensive — not built so much for proper outdoor excursions but more for a free-wheeling spirit to be worn at a resort lodge in Aspen or Vail. We’re talking grail-level pieces for the intersection of gorp lovers and worshippers of luxury, items you’d dote over and never dare put up to the elements found outside the safety of a city.

Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci Gucci

What’s new? — While the feeling remains the same, there are plenty of brand new pieces to be found amongst Gucci and The North Face’s new capsule. Gucci’s classic monogram print is overlaid onto somewhat warped checker print for a psychedelic aesthetic appearing across down jackets ($2,980) and nylon pants ($1,000) — including a particularly groovy variant that adds flowers to the mix.

New fleece pullovers harken back to the first applications of pile for outdoor use in a pattern more plain than contemporary offerings but also pricier ($980) because of the coveted dual logo. The mark has also been reworked to include cats on hoodies ($1,380), sweatshirts sleeved and sleeveless ($1,250), and tees ($650).

If you missed out the first time, you’ll also be relieved to see the return of puffers with Gucci’s monogram print ($3,400) and bold color blocking ($2,900) that gives the ‘90s a run for its outdoor look. There’s so much gear, in fact, that we can’t possibly cover it all — and you can find the full, massive collection on Gucci’s website to find the greatest next highlight of your wardrobe.