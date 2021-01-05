Catch 'Pokémon Go' merch at the Gucci x North Face immersive pop-up shops

Gucci x The North Face’s camping collection hasn’t dropped yet, but that hasn’t kept the duo from making headlines week after week. Matching the maximalist energy of the retro capsule, Gucci has announced a new wave of its Gucci Pins experience, catered towards the collection. The pop-up stores will give visitors the full glamping experience.

In prepping for the collection’s release, Gucci and TNF also partnered with Pokémon Go, allowing users to wear avatar items based on the T-shirts, hats, and backpacks from the brands’ capsule. Exclusive in-game items will join merchandise from the OG collection at select Gucci stores and the Gucci Pins locations. Will you catch them all?

It’s only natural — The immersive stores, conceptualized by Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, are inspired by the pins seen on digital maps. And by sheer coincidence (or not), Gucci Pins store shortens to GPS. Very campy, indeed.

As the collection appeals to those who prefer the MET Ball “camp” theme over actual camping, the pin locations are designed in a bit of a backwards fashion. Their exterior design mimics that of a tent, but instead of keeping nature out, the stores welcome it in. Embracing “nature,” Gucci’s shopping pods come complete with plush green turf and spotlights that recreate a starry night. They’re also filled to the brim with luxury collection items which buyers, of course, would never let actual dirt touch.

Gucci x The North Face

Visitors, by way of QR codes, can also listen to nature sounds in 8D audio. Or is it just Michele’s sleep playlist? Either way, Gucci added another element to prevent people from falling asleep to the white noise — each pop-up store acts as an official Gucci PokéStop. Through a quick scan, Pokémon Go enthusiasts can access a trio of digitally wearable collection pieces. Truly, it’s the best bet the masses have at scoring the collection.

For a limited time only — Dubbed "ephemeral stores" by the luxury label, the pin locations will only be available for a limited time. Those in Downtown Los Angeles or Brooklyn can enjoy the full camping experience in pin stores, while Gucci boutiques in San Francisco, Chicago, and Holt Renfrew Yorkdale in Toronto will be transformed to serve as temporary installations.

The coastal Gucci Pins locations open January 6, followed by select Gucci store availability later in the month. Wherever you visit, you’ll be able to explore the full Gucci x The North Face collection all to the tune of birdsongs. Think of it as a little getaway.