Here are 9 blacked-out gifts for the retired emo in your life

Don't let these colorful days ruin your fit, or someone else's.

Edgar Alvarez

What I love about a black piece of clothing is its undeniable versatility. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, an all-black outfit just never seems out of place — it can be classy, stylish, punk, and goth all at the same time. Thankfully, if you or someone you love is intro streetwear, you have no shortage of murdered-out gear to choose from, since most designers view the color as a staple. Not only that, you should probably always have a black T-shirt, jacket, or pants in your wardrobe rotation. They are essential.

So, with that said, let us guide you through some of the black apparel and accessories you need to grab this holiday season, either for yourself or for that loved one you think might appreciate the ninja style.

Polo Ralph Lauren Crew Socks
Macy's

It all starts with your socks, and these classics from Polo Ralph Lauren are a must.

Calvin Klein Micro Plus Boxer Briefs (3-pack)
Calvin Klein

Okay, okay. You're probably saying it all starts with the underwear, not socks. I can't argue with that, but what I can tell you is that if you don't own any of these Calvin Klein boxers, you're doing it all wrong.

Supreme x Hanes Tagless Tees (3-pack)
Supreme

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Supreme has a collab with Hanes. Their tagless, cotton tees are the perfect undershirt given how soft and comfortable they are. Oh, and you get a pack of three for only $28.

Basic Stüssy Ls Tee
Stüssy

You should also always have a simple black long-sleeve T-shirt. The great news is that streetwear icon Stüssy has one that's literally called "basic" for only $50.

Rag & Bone Skinny Fit Black Authentic Stretch Jean
Rag & Bone

Japanese black denim in a skinny, comfy cut? That's the perfect pair of jeans, which Rag & Bone has figured out with its aptly named "Black Authentic Stretch Jean."

Acronym P31A-DS Schoeller Dryskin Drawcord Cargo Trouser
Acronym

Yes, Acronym's P31A-DS cargo pants cost over $1,000. But they're incredible and have more pockets than you'll ever need. Best of all, though, they're likely going to last you decades — because Acronym makes the highest quality garments you can imagine.

Rick Owens DRKSHDW FW20 PERFORMA GRANBURY HOODIE
Rick Owens

Rick Owens is the king of black fits. So, as much as I love a good, basic Champion sweatshirt, it's time to upgrade and go for Owens' DRKSHDW Performa Granbury hoodie. Best $400 you'll ever spent.

Ksubi Black Wool Mogul Coat
Ssense

Everyone needs a wool coat, especially a black one. This here from Ksubi, dubbed the "Black Wool Mogul Coat," is the definition of divine.

STÜSSY STOCK CUFF BEANIE
Feature

Last, but most certainly not least, you must get a simple black beanie to bring the Dark Knight fit together. Beanies are great for every season of the year, so go with the "Stock Cuff" from the one and only: Stüssy.