Here are 9 blacked-out gifts for the retired emo in your life

What I love about a black piece of clothing is its undeniable versatility. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, an all-black outfit just never seems out of place — it can be classy, stylish, punk, and goth all at the same time. Thankfully, if you or someone you love is intro streetwear, you have no shortage of murdered-out gear to choose from, since most designers view the color as a staple. Not only that, you should probably always have a black T-shirt, jacket, or pants in your wardrobe rotation. They are essential.

So, with that said, let us guide you through some of the black apparel and accessories you need to grab this holiday season, either for yourself or for that loved one you think might appreciate the ninja style.