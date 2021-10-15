Here are the best pop culture Halloween costumes for 2021

Style
We’ve rounded up eight of our favorite pop culture Halloween costumes, from Squid Game to Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look. Shop your favorite looks here, or follow our tips to DIY.
While classic Halloween costumes like ghosts, witches, and vampires are all good options, the best costumes are often those that reference recent pop culture — art imitates life, right? And with so many viral moments happening this year, there are plenty of costume options to buy or DIY.
Whether you’re looking for a solo costume or want to get some friends in on the fun, check out our eight favorite pop culture costumes for this year.