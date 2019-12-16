Here's the Bape and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' collaboration

Well, that didn't take long. Only a day after Bape teased its upcoming collaboration with Star Wars, we're now getting a look at some of the pieces that will be part of it. The designs, which celebrate The Rise of Skywalker, include hoodies, crewnecks, t-shirts, tote bags, and keychains — all featuring Star Wars characters as illustrations from Bape's Baby Milo streetwear line.

Baby Milo but no Baby Yoda — I know what you're thinking: "Is there any Baby Yoda gear?" Unfortunately for you, the answer is no. This particular collection is all about The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters on December 19. To make matters worse, Bape recently revealed a collab based on The Mandalorian, but Baby Yoda in Baby Milo form was nowhere to be found. Guess we'll have to keep waiting.

When and where can I buy? — For those of you who care about Rey, Kylo Ren and BB-8 — not just Baby Yoda — the latest Bape x Star Wars capsule will hit stores on December 21 at Bape stores.

If this was 10 years ago, when Bape was at its peak, I'd say good luck trying to get any of these items. But, the truth is the brand has lost some of its design mojo in recent years, so it shouldn't be too hard for you to cop what you want. May the Force be with you.