Nike might have a 'Fragment' Dunk High sneaker on the way

Nike is following up the success of the Dunk in 2020 by announcing more of the sneakers than we can handle (and more than it can handle, apparently). Joining the crowded field will be a Dunk High courtesy of Fragment, as designer Hiroshi Fujiwara teased on Instagram this week.

The black and white image betrays few details about the upcoming sneaker, but we can make out what looks like a tonal color scheme and embossed Fragment logo similar to the beloved Air Jordan 1 from the brand. But most noteworthy is that the left and right sneaker will be mismatched, with one of the sneakers eschewing traditional color blocking for a more filled-in treatment.

A follow-up of sorts — The Dunk High and Air Jordan 1, both released in 1985, are notoriously similar, and the slight deviations could easily trip up someone outside of this silly little world of ours. By the looks of it, Fragment will treat it's Dunk collab similar to what it did with the Air Jordan 1 in 2014 — because what works with one will naturally succeed in the other.

The Fragment Air Jordan 1 combined the color schemes of the "Black Toe" and "Varsity Royal" versions while adding its logo near the heel. Despite what would seem like nominal alterations to the silhouette, the limited sneaker resells traditionally resells today for more than $4,000 on platforms like StockX.

Four years after releasing Fragment's Air Jordan 1, Fujiwara enticed sneakerheads with a mismatched sample from his collaboration. It's that unreleased sneaker that seems to inspire the upcoming Dunk High, closing the loop of what could have been.

Fragment's Air Jordan 1 from 2014. Nike