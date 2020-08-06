Merrell's new technical hiking shoes are stepping up to Patagonia's hype

People are hitting trails and campgrounds like never before just to get a change of scenery. Now, you could get a cheap "hiking boots," but I've lived that life and you do not want to do that. Instead, you should get something more like a trail shoe; something that's comfortable and, perhaps uncharacteristically for the category, stylish.

You're in luck, because Merrel, the vaunted outdoor brand, has dropped a huge 40-piece collection from the company's 1TRL line, which has been teased endlessly on the company's Instagram. These pieces range from outdoor sandals to trail shoes to boots, and many make use of technical fabrics like Gore-Tex and Cordura, you know, to keep your feet dry and well supported.

Merrell

Of note are the Kahuna Web sandals, which come in a bunch of cool colors like the blue and orange ones seen above. These are a great alternative to the multi-colored Teva Hurricane XLT2s (which I own and love), and though they cost a bit more, the do come more grippy Vibram soles. The real head-turner, though, is the MTL Long Sky with the huge Merrell logo on the side. Huge logos go in and out of style, but such bold branding is a pretty uncommon sight on outdoor apparel. Leave no trace except in your mind, right?

Merrell

Overall Merrell's 1TRL collection has some of the most progressive and eye-popping designs in outdoor footwear I've seen in a long time, maybe ever. These colors are bright, but they're also real, trail-ready equipment. They aren't your father's hiking boots. Actually your dad would probably love these, but that's besides the point.

Merrell

Merrell