Hoka made the perfect recovery sneaker to wear after your runs

Hoka One One makes some of the most supportive running sneakers around, but it isn’t stopping there in its mission to protect your feet. The cult runners brand is following up its post-run Recovery Slides with a brand-new Recovery Shoe better suited for everyday wear.

The casual slip-on, known as the Ora Recovery Shoe in full, features a highly cushioned midsole sculpted for a smooth transition from heel to toe. It features the very same early Meta-Rocker geometry used throughout Hoka One One’s running lineup, with a placement near the head of your metatarsal bones to help foster a smooth stride.

Best of all, the Recovery Shoe’s lightweight mesh upper provides enough coverage for you to wear them just like any other sneaker. Provided you don’t have some archaic dress code, this means you can aid your recovery between runs at work just through your choice of footwear.

Hoka One One Hoka One One Hoka One One

Bring them anywhere — Hoka’s Recovery Shoe has also been designed to fold in half, making them easy to pack in your gym bag or a trip out of town. A collapsible compression heel also offers quick entry, and while not fully hands-free, it helps make the the Ora Recovery a great choice when you can’t be bothered with more involved footwear for, say, a quick trip to the bodega.

The new silhouette comes at the high-end of Hoka One One’s cushioning scale with neutral-rated stability. A heel-to-toe drop also comes in the middle range at 5mm, which can help reduce pain throughout your legs — especially after a run.

Investing in a dedicated recovery shoe is relatively affordable, as Hoka One One’s new Ora silhoutte is available now for $80 on its website. And even if you aren’t a hardcore runner, you may find the Recovery Shoe to be one of the most comfortable casual sneakers you can wear.