Hoka One One may have the running-meets-streetwear collab of the summer

Hoka One One has teamed up with the Korean streetwear brand thisisneverthat for an active collaboration well-suited for all your summer running needs. Headlined by the Speedgoat 4 running shoe and wind-resistant hooded pullover, the capsule combines trail-running tech with streetwear sensibilities that make it just as easy to rock in everyday life.

The Speedgoat 4 puts Hoka One One’s trademark beefy midsole unit over an aggressive tread equipped for technical terrain. It’s tailor-made for running uphill and downhill, but thisisneverthat’s special white color scheme with slight blue accents may have you thinking twice about pounding dirt and gravel. The kicks are comfy enough to wear in your normal life, but if you do hit the trail in them you’ll have highly visible evidence of the work you’ve put in.

Thisisneverthat has waded into gorp, but the Hoka One One collaboration marks the first time it’s designed true performance gear. Light blue is the brand’s signature shade, and it looks killer on all the gear you could need for running in spring or summer.

Hoka One One Hoke One One Hoka One One

Shorts with the perfect length — The must-cop of the collection may just be the Performance 6-inch short, which is the ideal length for exposing your calves. Even if you aren’t a runner, the white shorts will be a great alternative to the Patagonia baggies that dominated last summer and are likely to be omnipresent in the one ahead.

Both the shorts ($80) and pullover ($120) will be available in matching black or white, while the former will also drop in blue to go along with a co-branded T-shirt ($45). There’s also a bucket hat with drawstring ($69) to protect you from the sun, along with socks ($15) to match the Speedgoat 4 kicks.

Nothing costs more than the $160 sneakers, which also makes this collab a relatively affordable pick-up as the warmer months approach.

Hoka One One

Pre-sale begins next week — Thisisneverthat, along with Bodega and End, will kick the collaboration off with a pre-sale beginning March 17. Those three outlets will give you ample opportunity to cop before it goes up directly for sale through Hoka One One and other retailers the next day, March 18.

Nike shorts became a Twitter trending topic Wednesday because of people looking forward to post-hook-up attire and more benign weather-appropriate dressing. But if you want to rock something significantly less ubiquitous, Hoka One One and thisisneverthat have you covered.