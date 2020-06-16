Hoka One One's new Clifton Edge is a hit for runners and non-runners alike

Hoka One One has added to its line of eye-popping running sneakers with the new Clifton Edge. As an update to the Clifton line, its name comes from the extended heel designed to create a smoother impact while running on the road. This exaggerated feature is only highlighted more by the tri-color pastel sole, which mixes teal, orange, and pink for an effect that should draw interest from runners and non-runners alike.

The French-born, California-based running shoe company has secured a dedicated following among both athletes and the fashion crowd thanks to its bold designs. While built for function as the foremost intention, Hoka One One's chunky soles have been adopted as a more niche alternative to Nike and Adidas' chokehold on the market. If you're looking for a comfortable sneaker that'll draw eyes without seeing someone else wearing it down the street, Hoka is always a solid choice.

Hoka One One

Shaving off the ounces — The Clifton Edge comes in even more light than its predecessor, down to 8.93 oz from 9.30 oz — despite the addition of an exaggerated heel. It's a difference you'll likely only notice if you're a committed and frequent runner, but an improvement nonetheless.

Using a new lightweight, high-resiliency foam, the midsole offers springy cushioning intended to be more balanced than pillowy. And in addition to lessening the blow of impact, the heel geometry also smooths the transition from heel to toe. Up top, the upper is constructed of embossed TPU embedded with extra support at the forefront and eyerow.

Hoka One One

Available for pre-order now — Hoka One One is now taking pre-orders for the Clifton Edge, which runs for $160. It comes in the choice pastel color variant we've highlighted here, as well as a black and neon version with fewer frills. Whichever you choose will likely come down to how much you want to wear it when you're not working up a sweat.

Hoka One One