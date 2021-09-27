How to dress as fresh as Kali Uchis for under $100

Style
The Colombian artist rotates through Y2K pieces and ‘70s jumpsuit with ease. With these similar styles, you can sample her eclectic style even on a budget.
Kali Uchis’ fashion, like her music, is hard to label as one style. The Colombian artist favors retro pieces as much as she does Y2K staples, making for an eclectic mix of outfits. On Instagram, Uchis can be seen sporting an all-cheetah-print outfit or a ‘70s-inspired jumpsuit depending on the day.
When Kali said “do you and wear what you want to wear," in an interview with Vogue, she meant it: Her unique fashion is now just as renowned as her music. You can get a taste with these eight Uchis-like pieces — how you style them is up to you.