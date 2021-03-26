How to dress as good (and chill) as Bad Bunny

Style
It’s hard balancing fun yet sexy looks, but we’ve found eight pieces that do so — all for under $100.
Bad Bunny has only recently come across many people’s radars thanks to the Grammys — but real ones know the Puerto Rican artist has been killing it for years. Both his music and style emulate a fun, effortless vibe, because Bad Bunny does what he wants: Hence “yo hago lo que me dé la gana.”
Whether through his ever-rotating collection of sunglasses or his bold printed pieces, Benito is always expressing himself through his style — something that’s become even more important with social interactions limited because of the pandemic. But given vaccines are distributed (and maybe Bunny drops another album) this summer will be hot. Here, we’ve gathered eight fun pieces under $100 — so you too can dress cool and carefree.