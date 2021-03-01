How to dress like Beyoncé and look like an Ivy Park queen

Style
Even if you missed out on Adidas' Icy Park drops, here are 8 products worthy of being worn by Bey herself, all under $100.
Let’s be honest — Beyoncé could wear nearly anything and we would eat it up. Whether you’ve been a fan since Destiny’s Child or are just now discovering the Homecoming queen, there’s no denying her talent extends to her wardrobe.
Bey always brings the heat — with the exception of her cool Icy Park drop with Adidas — but if you missed her latest release, don’t worry. We’ve rounded up pieces with the same apres-ski style, as well as budget-friendly Beyoncé looks. Now, you too can wake up flawless.