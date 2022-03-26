Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like pop queen Charli XCX for under $100

The singer puts her own spin on Y2K and rave styles. Get the same fun look with these eight affordable pieces.

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 04: Singer Charli XCX is seen in SoHo on March 4, 2022 in New York City. (Pho...
Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Since coming up in London’s rave scene, Charli XCX has redefined modern pop — evolving her style alongside her sound. Falling somewhere between grungy club rat and futuristic glamor, the singer’s look mirrors her expansive catalog and is equally beloved by fans.

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Charli introduced her new album Crash with a club-inspired ‘00s look and posing in just a string bikini for the cover art. Sequined accessories, animal prints, and platform heels have fed further into the singer’s self-proclaimed party girl era. Recreate her Y2K look with these eight pieces under $100.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

Tap