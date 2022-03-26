How to dress like pop queen Charli XCX for under $100

Style
The singer puts her own spin on Y2K and rave styles. Get the same fun look with these eight affordable pieces.
Since coming up in London’s rave scene, Charli XCX has redefined modern pop — evolving her style alongside her sound. Falling somewhere between grungy club rat and futuristic glamor, the singer’s look mirrors her expansive catalog and is equally beloved by fans.
Charli introduced her new album Crash with a club-inspired ‘00s look and posing in just a string bikini for the cover art. Sequined accessories, animal prints, and platform heels have fed further into the singer’s self-proclaimed party girl era. Recreate her Y2K look with these eight pieces under $100.