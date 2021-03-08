How to dress like Dua Lipa and be perfectly punk for under $100

Style
RIP Hot Topic — we’ve moved on to Miaou and Marc Jacobs. Here are 8 Dua-like pieces to help you adopt her style.
Dua Lipa knows her way around a bold statement piece — or outfit, for that matter. The star of her latest Instagram post (aside from, of course, the singer herself) was an Iron Maiden T-shirt with a sheer shirt underneath, showing Dua isn’t afraid to mix punk graphics with fun textures.
In fact, the artist has become a pioneer in the style world, thanks to her love of funky fashion and seemingly endless budget (including designer connections we’d kill to have). But her style isn’t just for celebrities — you too can go grocery shopping in mesh tees and statement-making pants. Better yet, you can achieve Dua’s looks for under $100. How’s that for “New Rules?”