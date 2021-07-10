Maya Ernest

How to get that preppy Gossip Girl look for under $100

A new show means a revamp of the original’s pompous fashion. Here are eight pieces reminiscent of lead actress Jordan Alexander’s show style — but on a budget.

Hey, Upper East Siders — Gossip Girl is back with new drama, fresh faces, and most importantly, enviable fashion. The HBO Max reboot premiers this week, with Canadian actress Jordan Alexander serving as Constance Billard’s new royalty.

And thanks to paparazzi snaps and preview clips, there are already numerous Instagram accounts dedicated to ID'ing the clothes and accessories the GG characters wear. But most pieces, like Gossip Girl herself, are out of reach — so we’ve found eight pieces that embody Jordan and her crew on the show, at the scandalous price of under $100. XOXO…

