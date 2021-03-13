How to look as rich as Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in House of Gucci

The hotly anticipated drama is based on the true story of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Driver). If you’re not sure of the plot, just know that Gucci was the notoriously high rolling heir of the fashion house, while Reggiana once said: “I would rather weep in a Rolls-Royce than be happy on a bicycle.” We love the rich, blasé attitude here — but we’re not quite rolling in it ourselves. Instead, we’ve gathered eight pieces that give off the same vibe, all while costing less than $100 each.