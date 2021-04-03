How to get Miley Cyrus’ punk look for under $100

Style
We can’t make you as carefree and confident as the singer, but we can certainly make it look like you are.
Miley Cyrus grew up on national television as Disney’s Hannah Montana, giving the world a look into her ever-changing style and outspoken personality. And while Cyrus has changed dramatically since the show debuted 15 years ago, we still find ourselves eyeing her eclectic fashion — which now includes pieces like Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes.
Miley is now the punk icon we need: she’s confident, candid, and most importantly, generous with her wealth. Truly, the singer is who we want to embody once we’ve gotten our vaccinations and are out in the world again. To achieve this, though, we’ve first got to dress like Cyrus — which is why we’ve gathered seven pieces as cool and carefree as the artist.