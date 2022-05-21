Style
These eight affordable pieces are your One Direction to looking good.
Harry Styles welcomed his new album Harry's House this week, and, with it, an energetic new style. Only a few weeks after headlining Coachella, the singer has moved on from velour jumpsuits and feathered jackets to surprisingly understated white tees, cardigans, and jeans. His new aesthetic, like his latest project, is feeling right at home.
Styles has always lived up to his surname, but his new look is more relatable than most. Ringer tees, charm necklaces, and Converse still channel the singer’s love of the ‘70s while allowing everyday people to recreate his aesthetic with ease. Try getting the same style as Styles with these eight pieces, all under $100.