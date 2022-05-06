How to get Rihanna’s hot maternity style for under $200

Rih-create the look
Since announcing her pregnancy, the singer has served up a roster of fabulous (yet comfortable) looks. Recreate the style with these eight affordable pieces.
When Rihanna stepped out in January sporting a baby bump, everyone was shocked — not only was the star pregnant, but she was wearing jeans, a vintage Chanel coat, and heels. Of course, Rihanna being Rihanna, we wouldn’t expect anything less than an immaculate maternity look.
Yet, as good as the singer makes pregnancy look, the actual feeling is accompanied by less appealing ones like swollen feet, backaches, and weight gain; pulling off a look like RiRi is already hard enough without those factors. With the right pieces, however, you’ll be able to channel her fashion killa energy all while staying comfortable. Check out these eight styles, all under $200, to get the look.