Maya Ernest

Rih-create the look

How to get Rihanna’s hot maternity style for under $200

Since announcing her pregnancy, the singer has served up a roster of fabulous (yet comfortable) looks. Recreate the style with these eight affordable pieces.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 25: (EDITOR NOTE: This image has been retouched) Rihanna arrives at the Gucc...
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Rihanna stepped out in January sporting a baby bump, everyone was shocked — not only was the star pregnant, but she was wearing jeans, a vintage Chanel coat, and heels. Of course, Rihanna being Rihanna, we wouldn’t expect anything less than an immaculate maternity look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yet, as good as the singer makes pregnancy look, the actual feeling is accompanied by less appealing ones like swollen feet, backaches, and weight gain; pulling off a look like RiRi is already hard enough without those factors. With the right pieces, however, you’ll be able to channel her fashion killa energy all while staying comfortable. Check out these eight styles, all under $200, to get the look.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

