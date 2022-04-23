Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like fearless fashionista Rosalía for under $100

The Spanish singer never looks basic with her rotation of bold colors and adventurous patterns.

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 17: The singer, Rosalia, poses during the presentation of her album 'Motomami'...
Europa Press News/Europa Press/Getty Images

Rosalía doesn’t do “basic.” Between her flashy music videos and eccentric fashion, the Spanish singer isn’t one for subtlety. Her new album MOTOMAMI only emphasizes this with both flamenco and hyperpop qualities, making for a sound as unique as Rosalía herself.

Isabel Infantes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When it comes to her style, the musician doesn’t just throw on statement pieces and call it a day. Rather, she mixes bold prints with even bolder colors, making sure to accessorize with towering platform shoes, vibrant makeup, blinged-out jewelry, and bedazzled nails to match. With these eight pieces under $100 — and a daring attitude — you can get the same look.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

