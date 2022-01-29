How to dress like ‘Euphoria’ it-girl Alexa Demie for under $100

Style
Demie balances her onscreen persona’s trendiness with her own timeless styles. These eight pieces will help you get the same bold look, for less.
TV characters often dress very differently than the actors that play them, but there are always a few fashion-forward exceptions. Alexa Demie, who plays the unfiltered Maddy Perez on Euphoria, seems to be one — and her daring style is something people can’t get enough of, on or off screen.
Alexa’s own style balances between statement-making trends — like those she styles her Euphoria character in — and timeless designer silhouettes. And since both seem to live in our heads rent-free, we’ve rounded up eight pieces under $100 to channel the same look.