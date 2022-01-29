Maya Ernest

How to dress like ‘Euphoria’ it-girl Alexa Demie for under $100

Demie balances her onscreen persona’s trendiness with her own timeless styles. These eight pieces will help you get the same bold look, for less.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 04: Alexa Demie arrives at the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinera...
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

TV characters often dress very differently than the actors that play them, but there are always a few fashion-forward exceptions. Alexa Demie, who plays the unfiltered Maddy Perez on Euphoria, seems to be one — and her daring style is something people can’t get enough of, on or off screen.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Alexa’s own style balances between statement-making trends — like those she styles her Euphoria character in — and timeless designer silhouettes. And since both seem to live in our heads rent-free, we’ve rounded up eight pieces under $100 to channel the same look.

Jeremychanphotography/WireImage/Getty Images

