How to dress like ‘Euphoria’ sweetheart Angus Cloud for under $100

Style
The fate of Fezco is uncertain — but that doesn’t mean your outfits have to be. Get Cloud’s laidback look with these eight affordable pieces.
Angus Cloud has earned fan-favorite status for his portrayal of Fezco in Euphoria, mostly thanks to his all-around cool demeanor. Off-screen, the novice actor is known for his Euphoria Twitter threads, hilarious TikToks, and his dapper wardrobe, which takes on the same affability as Cloud himself.
Angus likes to bring an elevated edge to skater style, mixing formal pieces with traditional streetwear. Besides Adam Sandler, Cloud may be the only actor to have worn a Nike tracksuit to a film premiere or paired a hoodie with a velvet blazer — but his outfits are proof that the seemingly opposite styles can work together. As we begin to venture out more in the second year of the pandemic, we’re looking towards Angus for fashion inspo, and these eight pieces under $100 are a great place to start.