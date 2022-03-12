How to dress like ‘Euphoria’ sweetheart Angus Cloud for under $100

Angus likes to bring an elevated edge to skater style, mixing formal pieces with traditional streetwear. Besides Adam Sandler, Cloud may be the only actor to have worn a Nike tracksuit to a film premiere or paired a hoodie with a velvet blazer — but his outfits are proof that the seemingly opposite styles can work together. As we begin to venture out more in the second year of the pandemic, we’re looking towards Angus for fashion inspo, and these eight pieces under $100 are a great place to start.