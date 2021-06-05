Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like fashion god A$AP Rocky for under $100

Rocky always looks dapper in vintage Jordan jerseys, Gucci scarves, and other items we can’t afford. But these pieces mimic his style at an affordable price.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: ASAP ROCKY at Dries Van Noten during Paris Fashion Week Mens Spring/Summer 2019 on June 21, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the past few years, A$AP Rocky has established himself not only as a superior artist but a fashion icon. His effortlessly refined style has put him everywhere from best-dressed lists to Gucci campaigns — GQ even labeled Rocky as “rap’s fashion darling.”

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

A$AP doesn’t just wear the most hyped pieces, either. He’s mastered mixing high-end designer items with affordable brands like Vans to achieve the ultimate cool look. Accordingly, we’ve taken Rocky’s talent a step further by finding seven pieces reminiscent of him, but all under $100.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap