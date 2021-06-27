How to dress like vintage queen Devon Lee Carlson for under $100

Style
The YouTuber-turned-influencer mixes her thrift finds with designer pieces we can’t afford. These eight pieces mimic her eccentric style at a reasonable price.
Devon Lee Carlson can do it all, not just stylistically speaking: By the time she was 17, she turned her love of vlogging into a business. Now 26, Carlson runs her own phone case brand, collaborates with luxury brands like Marc Jacobs, and works as a stylist to friends like Emma Chamberlain and Olivia Rodrigo.
Looking at Devon’s Instagram — which boasts over a million followers — it’s not hard to see why so many want her to style them. The YouTuber-turned-influencer often mixes luxury pieces with her huge collection of vintage goods, making for fun, original outfits. Such jawns can be hard to find, or too pricey to indulge in — so we’ve found eight pieces under $100 we think channel Devon’s eccentric style.