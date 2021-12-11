How to dress like trendy queen Doja Cat for under $100

Style
The singer’s style can range anywhere from Y2K velour tracksuits to alien-esque mesh sets. These eight affordable pieces will help you get into it (yuh).
Doja Cat is the girl who can do it all. She’s stepped out in Mugler bodysuits, velour tracksuits, and custom outfits from emerging designers — all while accenting each look with a set of wild nails and hairdos. In line with the release of her album Planet Her, she’s been stepping out in fits that are truly out of this world.
As one of the most active celebrities on social media, however, Doja has proved she’s just like anyone else. She likes to make TikToks in matching sweats and hosts Instagram Lives in cargo pants and beanies.
Sure, her content might get more views than yours — but that doesn’t mean you can’t replicate her look. Channel Doja with these eight “Juicy” pieces under $100.