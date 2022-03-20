How to dress like ‘Euphoria’ king Dominic Fike for under $100

Style
The musician and actor elevates classic menswear with funky accessories. Get the same look (for less) with these eight affordable pieces.
Despite his music career and new role on Euphoria, Dominic Fike has always kept a nonchalant attitude. Whether he’s meme-ing himself or styling combat boots with underwear, the musician (and now actor) can pull off almost any scenario lightheartedly — and it seems the same easygoing nature applies to his clothing, too.
Fike likes to combine menswear classics with grungier pieces, often pairing slacks with Dr. Martens and button-up shirts with bucket hats. With funky socks, bold belts, and classic skating sneakers, he proves any outfit can be made fun with the right accessories — and with these eight pieces under $100, you’ll be able to achieve his simple style with ease.