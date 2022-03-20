Maya Ernest

How to dress like ‘Euphoria’ king Dominic Fike for under $100

The musician and actor elevates classic menswear with funky accessories. Get the same look (for less) with these eight affordable pieces.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fash...
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite his music career and new role on Euphoria, Dominic Fike has always kept a nonchalant attitude. Whether he’s meme-ing himself or styling combat boots with underwear, the musician (and now actor) can pull off almost any scenario lightheartedly — and it seems the same easygoing nature applies to his clothing, too.

Dominic Fike / Instagram

Fike likes to combine menswear classics with grungier pieces, often pairing slacks with Dr. Martens and button-up shirts with bucket hats. With funky socks, bold belts, and classic skating sneakers, he proves any outfit can be made fun with the right accessories — and with these eight pieces under $100, you’ll be able to achieve his simple style with ease.

Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

