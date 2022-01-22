How to dress like insufferable tech bro Elon Musk for under $100

Style
The Tesla CEO may be rich AF, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune to look like him. These affordable pieces can give you his minimal style.
Since Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk entered the tech scene, the original tech bro uniform — Steve Job’s humble turtleneck and jeans — has been upgraded in a variety of ways. While Bezos prefers to explore his options, including astronaut suit and cowboy hat pairings, Musk has his own style down to a T (which here, stands for Tesla).
Although he’s touted laughable fashion items — including “S3XY” booty shorts and a big-ass Tesla belt buckle — Musk keeps his everyday style fairly simple, opting for black tees, jeans, and loafers. You can easily replicate his look with just these eight pieces under $100, as well as the insufferable attitude that comes with being the second richest person in the world.