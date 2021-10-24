Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress like fashion king Evan Mock for under $100

Mock models for Louis Vuitton, skateboards in Nike SB Dunks, and runs errands in Prada. You can get the same look — but for way less.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fa...
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Ever since starring in HBO’s Gossip Girl reboot, Evan Mock has been heralded as fashion’s next “it boy.” Fresh off his Met Gala debut, the actor, model, and skateboarder has been spotted at renowned fashion week shows and dominating street style columns.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like fashion gods A$AP Rocky and Frank Ocean, Mock balances his everyday essentials like sneakers and shades with preppy high fashion pieces for an effortless look. He’s not afraid of color, standout accessories, or even crop tops — making his unique fits worthy of replicating. These eight pieces, all under $100, are your best bet at recreating Mock’s suave style.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap