How to dress as fresh as Frank Ocean for under $100

Style
Affording the artist’s new jewelry line may be out of the question, but these eight pieces are just as dapper.
Frank Ocean is a man of mystery — he’s notoriously private in an era where social media has made most everything public. It’s been nearly a year and a half since we last heard music from the artist, and his most recent materialization resulted in a luxury jewelry line named Homer.
Refined and alluring — like most things Ocean touches — Homer offers a multitude of ceramic, gold, silver, and diamond-encrusted styles. Most of Frank’s fans won’t be able to indulge in the expensive wares, though, meaning they’ll have to seek out other fashions to channel (orange) the musician. These eight pieces are your best bet for duping Ocean’s suave style, all under the attainable price of $100.