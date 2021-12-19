How to dress as chic as Hailey Bieber for under $100

Style
The model has perfected the off-duty look with neutral shades and structured silhouettes. With these eight affordable pieces, you can too.
Hailey Bieber is a streetwear maven for anyone who loves neutrals and trendy silhouettes. Always dressed in foundational pieces like oversized blazers, perfectly worn jeans, miniskirts, and workout sets, the model’s style is pretty relatable — and easy to replicate.
Through the years, Hailey has taken fashion tips from BFF Kendall Jenner and husband Justin Bieber, accumulating a closet full of Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. Yet she’s just as partial to more affordable finds — she pairs her designer pieces with Levi’s jeans and $60 purses. Get the same chic (yet budget-friendly) look with these eight pieces under $100.