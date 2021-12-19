Maya Ernest

Style

How to dress as chic as Hailey Bieber for under $100

The model has perfected the off-duty look with neutral shades and structured silhouettes. With these eight affordable pieces, you can too.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 06: Hailey Bieber is seen on July 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Phot...
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber is a streetwear maven for anyone who loves neutrals and trendy silhouettes. Always dressed in foundational pieces like oversized blazers, perfectly worn jeans, miniskirts, and workout sets, the model’s style is pretty relatable — and easy to replicate.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Through the years, Hailey has taken fashion tips from BFF Kendall Jenner and husband Justin Bieber, accumulating a closet full of Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. Yet she’s just as partial to more affordable finds — she pairs her designer pieces with Levi’s jeans and $60 purses. Get the same chic (yet budget-friendly) look with these eight pieces under $100.

John Sciulli/WireImage/Getty Images

Tap