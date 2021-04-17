How to look as chic as Harry Styles for under $100

Style
Styles may not be your last name, but we can make it look like it is.
Harry Styles has grown from a teen heartthrob to one of best-dressed celebrities out there. His experimental yet sensible looks have played a key role in developing his distinctive personality as an artist, while also living up to his last name.
And while many expected the Gucci-loving artist to make an appearance at the luxury label’s centenary Aria show, Gucci instead opted for a partnership with Balenciaga. You can still emulate Harry in a more budget-friendly fashion, though, with eight pieces we’ve picked out under $100.