Maya Ernest

Style

How to look as chic as Harry Styles for under $100

Styles may not be your last name, but we can make it look like it is.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Harry Styles leaving BBC Radio 2 on February 14, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Harry Styles has grown from a teen heartthrob to one of best-dressed celebrities out there. His experimental yet sensible looks have played a key role in developing his distinctive personality as an artist, while also living up to his last name.

Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty Images

And while many expected the Gucci-loving artist to make an appearance at the luxury label’s centenary Aria show, Gucci instead opted for a partnership with Balenciaga. You can still emulate Harry in a more budget-friendly fashion, though, with eight pieces we’ve picked out under $100.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tap