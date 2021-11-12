How to dress like Latino king J Balvin for under $100

Style
Perhaps the musician with the most colorful style, Balvin only ever puts out good vibras. Here are eight affordable pieces that do the same.
Reggaeton star J Balvin perfectly embodies good vibes. With a personality just as upbeat as his songs, an arsenal of colorful fits, and rainbow and glow-in-the-dark Nike collaborations, the Colombian singer knows how to light up a room.
As the weather gets colder — and more gray — we’re looking towards Balvin to add a little color to our everyday. Whether through his ever-rotating collection of sunglasses or his bold printed pieces, he always looks good. These eight pieces, all under $100, will help you get the same style.