How to dress like Yeezy king Kanye West for under $100

Here’s the poopy-di scoop on how to look as fly as the billionaire, but for way less than he can afford.
Kanye West has walked all paths of life, boasting a music career, an Adidas partnership, and a less successful political stint. Whatever business venture he’s working on, though, he’s always looked good doing it.
Although you’re unlikely to see Ye in a repeated fit, the rapper has a uniform of sorts: think earth tones, leather, and elegant tailoring. West’s looks are mostly timeless — save for the occasional Yeezy design — and getting the same style is actually decently affordable. We’ve gathered eight pieces we think Kanye would wear, all for under $100.