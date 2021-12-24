How to dress like ‘Matrix’ icon Keanu Reeves for under $100

Style
The legendary actor makes distressed denim and grungy leather jackets worky. Get the same look for less with these eight affordable pieces.
When it comes to fashion, Keanu Reeves seems to follow the decades-old saying, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Since stepping onto the Hollywood scene in the late ‘80s, the actor has kept a faithful rotation of uncomplicated T-shirts, grungy leather jackets, and distressed denim.
Rugged yet dapper, Reeves’ aesthetic mimics the one of a hipster dad — but naturally, his edge as the Keanu Reeves helps make his looks that much cooler. And while you may not have starred in The Matrix or the John Wick series, you can look just as stylish as the actor with these eight pieces, all under $100.