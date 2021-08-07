How to dress as chic as Kendall Jenner for under $100

Style
Whether she’s wearing workout sets or couture, Jenner always looks put together. Get the same refined look for less with these eight pieces.
As a member of the Kardashian family and one of the world’s top models, Kendall Jenner’s fashion influence is undeniable. Always looking put together — even in workout gear — Jenner rarely strays from her uniform of elevated basics.
Embracing true model-off-duty fashion, Kendall opts for tailored pieces like blazers, jeans, and white tees — even her hair is styled. You can channel Jenner without the need for stylists or a massive budget, though. We’ve found eight pieces under $100 to help you get the refined look for less.